NFL team shuts down Watson trade rumors

One team has made it clear they do not plan to trade for Deshaun Watson.  New York Giants co-owner John Mara publicly ruled out a trade for Watson at a press conference Wednesday.

When asked about the possibility, he stated that the salary cap and Watson’s current legal issues are the main reasons.

“We’re not trading for Deshaun Watson,” Mara said of the former Clemson star and current Houston Texans quarterback.

“Cap wise, we couldn’t afford it. More importantly, with the allegations that are out there right now, that’s just not the right fit for us.”

He then went on to voice his support for current QB Daniel Jones, saying, “We’ve done everything possible to screw this kid up since he got here.”

In fact they have. The Giants have been a dumpster fire for several years, posting 10-plus wins only once in the last 10 seasons and capping off this year at 4-13. It’s clear they are a team with a long way to go, making it unlikely Watson would approve a trade on his end either.

