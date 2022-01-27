Talented Alabama QB commits to Clemson

Clemson picked up a new commitment Thursday from a talented Alabama signal-caller.

Central High School (Phenix City, Ala.) 2022 quarterback Caleb Nix announced on social media that he has committed to Dabo Swinney and the Tigers as a preferred walk-on.

“I am excited to accept a preferred walk-on offer to Clemson University!” Nix wrote in a Twitter post. “I am grateful to my savior, Jesus Christ, and to my family, friends, and coaches who have supported me. Thank you to Coach Swinney and Clemson University for giving me this opportunity. Go Tigers!”

Nix is the son of former Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix and the younger brother of Bo Nix, who began his career at Auburn before recently transferring to Oregon.

Caleb (6-0, 200) had other offers from Troy, Samford, Austin Peay, UL Monroe and Central Arkansas.

Caleb was recently named the Opelika-Auburn News’ Offensive Player of the Year after passing for 2,897 yards and 38 touchdowns while rushing for 639 yards and 12 more scores in 14 games as a senior this past season.

