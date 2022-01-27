The latest on 4-star Clemson QB target ahead of his junior day visit

The Clemson Insider has the latest to report on a priority quarterback prospect that the Tigers have had their eyes on since he camped at Clemson this past summer.

Last week we caught up with Briarwood Christian (Birmingham, Ala.) four-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina, who will be the lone signal caller on campus for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day on Saturday, Jan. 29.

“I’m super excited,” he said. “It’s their elite junior day, so everybody up there is one of the top players in the country, so that should be really awesome.”

Vizzina’s looking forward to spending some time with Clemson offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter. While he camped, he got to know Streeter, but their relationship was still forming at the time. And as for his gameday experience, they didn’t get to spend a lot of time with one another, obviously, because Clemson had a game to play against Wake Forest.

“I expect to get to spend a lot of time with him and everything,” Vizzina said of Streeter. “I feel like I know Coach Streeter pretty well, but I’m gonna get to know him a lot better and a lot of the coaching staff a lot better. So, I’m looking forward to all that.

“I’m just interested in seeing Clemson University and what the football program’s really about. I haven’t had too much time to hear that from the people at Clemson, so that’s gonna be awesome.”

His relationship with Clemson just continues to get better and better.

“They’re always super positive when I start talking with them,” Vizzina said. “The other day (Jan. 14), I got on the phone with Coach Streeter and he just passed the phone around on FaceTime and I got to talk to a bunch of different coaches and everything. They’re all excited I’m coming up on the 29th and everything.”

Even with Vizzina set to be on campus this weekend, Clemson has made two trips to his school in the course of two weeks. Streeter and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney were in attendance for Vizzina’s basketball game on Monday, Jan. 17.

Streeter also came by Vizzina’s basketball practice on Wednesday.

“That was pretty cool,” Vizzina said. “Coach Swinney walks in, everybody knows who he is. You could hear the crowd talking and everything. That was really cool. They stayed the whole game. We won. He saw me catch an alley-oop dunk, which he was talking about and everything. That was pretty special. I’ll remember that for a while.”

This past Saturday, Vizzina was at Tennessee and, obviously, he’ll be at Clemson this weekend.

After his basketball season is over, Vizzina’s hoping to make some additional visits to spring practices and further evaluate some of his top schools from there.

“Obviously, Clemson’s been on me almost longer than anybody,” he said. “They’re definitely gonna get a spring practice visit out of me.”

Vizzina hasn’t given an exact timetable for a decision, but he indicated that he doesn’t really want to stretch his recruitment out into the summer. He really does want to make a decision prior to his senior season of high school football.

