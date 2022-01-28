Clemson Announces Women's Athletic Facilities Expansion Plan

CLEMSON, S.C. – The Clemson University Board of Trustees Finance and Facilities Committee reviewed a $27.5 million expansion plan for new and upgraded lakefront facilities for lacrosse, gymnastics and rowing. The plans are subject to full Board of Trustees approval on Feb. 2.

Construction would commence upon Phase II approval later in 2022, with projected completion in early 2024. Clemson last year announced the addition of Women’s Lacrosse and Women’s Gymnastics, which will begin competition in the 2022-23 and 2023-24 academic years, respectively.

“We are thrilled about this commitment from the Board of Trustees for their approval in committee today,” said Director of Athletics Graham Neff. “Clemson athletics and IPTAY are primed to move forward in providing some of the nation’s best facilities for gymnastics and lacrosse. We are equally excited for the benefits this will bring to our vibrant rowing program. The experience of our current student-athletes is at the heart of our department, and this commitment makes Clemson immediately competitive on the recruiting trail as well.”

The stunning new project would overlook Lake Hartwell, adjacent to the current rowing facility, and create a vibrant area for student-athletes. Existing trails in the area will be kept intact.

The development features a new lacrosse stadium, including bleacher seating and artificial turf, and a 9,000 square foot operations complex, including coaches offices, locker rooms, player lounge and other amenities.

The Gymnastics team, which will compete in Littlejohn Coliseum, will call a new 21,000 square foot facility home for day-to-day operations and a full practice facility. Like lacrosse, the gymnastics complex will include a practice gym, offices, locker room, lounge and training room.

A new 10,000 square foot training and recovery facility with designated space for sports science, nutrition, sports medicine and strength and conditioning, will be constructed to serve the three programs adjacent to their facilities.

Recent facility investments in women’s sports at Clemson include a McWhorter Softball Stadium, the Duckworth Family Tennis Center, Soccer Operations Complex, rebuilt Littlejohn Coliseum, as well as a new banked track and expansion at the golf facility.

Lacrosse Head Coach Allison Kwolek recently signed Clemson’s first class for enrollment in the fall of 2022. Clemson will begin the process of identifying the first head Gymnastics coach in the coming months.

Those interested in learning more about how to support the project can reach out to Lauren Gaulin at IPTAY at lgaulin@clemson.edu.

