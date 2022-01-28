Priority WR ready for Elite Junior Day, to 'see if Clemson is a fit'

A priority wide receiver target in the 2023 recruiting class announced that he will be at Clemson this weekend.

Lakeland (Fla.) High School four-star WR Tyler Williams will be in attendance for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day.

“I got invited about two weeks ago, the last time Coach [Grisham] was down here and was able to visit schools,” Williams told The Clemson Insider. “Really just trying to see the facilities, meet with Coach Dabo and Coach Grisham and see if Clemson is a fit for me.

“Me and Coach Grisham, we talk a lot. He’s been recruiting me for a long time now. I don’t have an offer from them, but they’re just recruiting me.”

After Thursday, Clemson will have made three trips to his school in the course of two weeks. Grisham swung by Lakeland on Friday, Jan. 14, and was in attendance for Williams’ basketball game on Wednesday, Jan. 19. Today, Clemson defensive tackles coach and run game coordinator Nick Eason is also supposed to stop by Lakeland High School.

“It means a lot,” Williams said. “I know they don’t offer a lot of guys, especially like down this way. I only know one or two other people that have that offer in the state. Coach [Grisham] said he’s only taking three receivers in my class and I’m one of the three that he wants. So, that lets me know if they like me or not if they potentially offer me in the future.”

Edison (Miami, Fla.) four-star wide receiver Nathaniel Joseph is Clemson’s lone verbal pledge in the 2023 recruiting class. Joseph (5-10, 170) ranks as the No. 14 wide receiver and No. 121 overall prospect in the country in the class of 2023, per 247Sports’ rankings.

So that leaves two open receiver scholarships and Williams very well could be one of them.

How would Williams say his relationship with Grisham has developed over the past month or so?

“Great. We talk almost every day,” Williams said. “He asks me about my basketball games. Even things outside of football, we almost talk on the daily.”

This weekend, Williams is looking forward to having some face-to-face time with Grisham, so he can ask him some different questions and see what type of person he is.

What is Williams hoping to get out of this weekend’s visit?

“How will me going to Clemson help me? From the football side and life after football,” he said. “Of course, I want to make it to the league, but I want to see how I can set myself when football stops.”

While an offer potentially can happen, according to Williams, Grisham really just wanted to see if he would be willing to leave the state of Florida and see if Clemson would be a fit for him.

Williams has taken visits to Miami, Florida State and now he’s going to Clemson. In the near future, he’ll probably be taking visits to Notre Dame and Stanford. As far as his recruitment is concerned, Williams is leaving his options wide open, but he’s hoping that some of these visits will help put things into further perspective.

