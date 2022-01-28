Swinney: 'perfect timing' for Venables, Elliott to move on

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was a guest this week on The Players Club Podcast, which is hosted by former Tigers running back Darien Rencher.

Swinney was asked for his perspective on former Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables and former offensive coordinator Tony Elliott becoming the next head coaches at Oklahoma and Virginia, respectively.

Swinney gave his thoughts on the timing of their departures and seeing the process of his former assistants accepting head coaching positions.

“It’s perfect timing because it’s always on God’s time,” Swinney said to Rencher. “This was the right time, and man, it’s awesome. You love to see your players develop and be prepared for whatever’s coming next… But also take a lot of pride in seeing the staff develop.”

Venables, of course, had been a head coaching candidate for quite some time prior to taking the Oklahoma job, but turned down various opportunities in the past to remain at Clemson.

It wasn’t until the Sooners came calling that Venables decided to make the move back to Norman, where he served as co-defensive coordinator and linebackers coach at Oklahoma from 1999-2003 and as associate head coach, defensive coordinator and linebackers coach from 2004-11 under former head coach Bob Stoops.

“Brent, honestly if it wasn’t the Oklahoma job, he’d still be at Clemson,” Swinney said. “That was a job that I think he had enough comfort and familiarity with. Like OK, this is what he wants to go do. People are like, ‘Oh my…’ There’s nobody happier. I’m thrilled. I thought there was a couple jobs he probably should have taken, but he just didn’t have peace about it. I mean, great jobs.”

Elliott, like Venables, had been a candidate for plenty of various coaching vacancies but stayed selective in his search for the right head coaching position.

Swinney believed UVA was the right job and situation for Elliott, and Swinney told Elliott he felt like it was the perfect fit for him.

“This was the one job – Tony’s had a few jobs – but this was the one that I really gave him my blessing on,” Swinney said. “Because Tony, I’m not old enough to be his dad, but I really look at him like a son. We have that type of relationship, and I just want him to be successful. This was a great fit for him, for his family, just who he is as a man and a coach. There’s, I think, going to be a great alignment for how he wants to do it. So, man, I was so excited, and I did everything I could to help him get the job. So, it’s sad that we don’t get to be together every day. But I’m so proud of him and I’m so happy.”

In the wake of Elliott and Venables leaving Clemson, Wes Goodwin was promoted from senior defensive assistant to defensive coordinator/linebackers coach and added the role of co-defensive coordinator for safeties coach Mickey Conn, while offensively, the Tigers promoted Brandon Streeter to offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach.

Swinney has embraced the change and feels good about where his staff is going forward.

“It created some opportunity for some of my peripheral staff to get some new opportunity, but then it also allowed me to hire some new people, promote some people that were very deserving and very ready,” Swinney said. “So, it’s great. Continuity is great, and change is great. They’re both great. So, I love where we are, and the timing is perfect.”

