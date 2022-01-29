2022 NFL draft: Latest mock has Jags building around Lawrence

It’s mock draft season, which means various draft analysts/media outlets continue to make their predictions for the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft, which is scheduled to be held in late April in Las Vegas.

For the second consecutive season, the Jaguars have the No. 1 overall pick, but unlike most years, there isn’t a consensus favorite among draft pundits.

It’s obvious that former Clemson standout Trevor Lawrence needs a better supporting cast around him. That goes without saying. In any event, that could behoove the Jaguars to go with an offensive tackle with the first pick, which would bring Evan Neal (Alabama) and Ikem Ekwonu (N.C. State) into the picture here.

Top-flight pass-rushers like Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon) and Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan), could also be in play with the No. 1 overall pick, as well.

The latest mock draft from the Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has the Jaguars opting for Lawrence’s blindside protector for the next 10-15 years in Neal.

Here’s Easterling’s explanation for the pick:

There’s not a clear-cut top prospect in this year’s draft, so need will be a significant factor for the Jags to consider here. Their primary focus should be the development and success of Trevor Lawrence, and that means upgrading the offensive line with a tackle prospect who is absolutely worthy of this spot.

This same mock has the Jaguars adding Penn State wide receiver Jahan Dotson, Colorado State tight Trey McBride and Georgia offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer in rounds two and three, respectively.

Extra Points: Easterling projects now-former Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth, Jr. to the Phialdelphia Eagles with the 19th overall selection and wide receiver Justyn Ross to the Kansas City Chiefs with the No. 64 overall pick.

