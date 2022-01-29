Lawson talks Clemson commitment decision with TCI

On Friday, the Clemson football program formally picked up a commitment from a talented legacy recruit for the second time this week.

After Gaither (Tampa, Fla.) 2022 linebacker Kobe McCloud – the younger brother of former Clemson and current Steelers receiver Ray-Ray McCloud – announced his commitment to Clemson on Wednesday, 2022 defensive end Jahiem Lawson from nearby Daniel High School publicly committed to the Tigers on Friday via social media.

Lawson – the younger brother of former Clemson defensive end Shaq Lawson, who played for the Tigers from 2013-15 and has spent time in the NFL with the Bills, Dolphins, Texans and Jets – detailed his commitment decision in an interview with The Clemson Insider.

Jahiem (6-4, 215), who received an offer from Dabo Swinney and Clemson on Dec. 20, said he knew for sure a couple of weeks ago that Clemson is where he wanted to continue his academic and athletic career. He told Swinney and his staff that he wanted to be a Tiger while on his official visit to Clemson two weekends ago.

“He was actually amazed,” Jahiem said of Swinney’s reaction to his commitment. “He was very excited for me. He’s very excited, ready for me to come put in work, get extremely big this summer.”

Of course, given his connection to the Clemson football program through Shaq, Jahiem has developed a good relationship with Swinney over the years. He has a lot of respect for the Tigers’ head coach and is stoked to suit up for him.

“I’m very excited for that,” Jahiem said of playing for Swinney. “I think that’s going to be a great experience, playing for one of the best coaches in the country. So, I think that’ll be pretty fun.”

Jahiem chose the Tigers over offers from Missouri, Georgia Tech, Coastal Carolina and Liberty, among numerous other schools.

“The environment is really amazing,” Jahiem said of why he picked Clemson. “Being around the coaches, it’s like a family, and I love that. Going in on my OV (official visit), I just felt so welcomed. That was so exciting for me. So, that made my chances to go to Clemson higher.”

As you’d expect, Shaq is happy about his younger brother’s decision to be a Tiger, too. He has already been in Jahiem’s ear about donning the No. 90 that he wore during his Clemson career from 2013-15, when he racked up 167 tackles, 46.5 tackles for loss and 20 sacks across 41 games and finished his career eighth in school history in career tackles for loss and 10th in sacks.

“He was excited,” Jahiem said of Shaq’s reaction to his commitment.

“But he was trying to tell me, he was like, ‘Go out there and wear 90.’ I was like, ‘Bro, no, that’s not even the swag anymore,’” Jahiem added jokingly.

Jahiem doesn’t shy away from the fact that he’s following in Shaq’s footsteps by going to Clemson as well. But at the same time, Jahiem is eager to make his own name for himself.

“I want to definitely create my own legacy, but I am definitely following in his footsteps,” he said. “But definitely my own legacy, for sure.”

Jahiem was an all-state selection and region co-defensive MVP as a senior this past season, when he tallied 75 tackles, 25 for loss, 11 sacks, two blocked kicks and two touchdowns to help Daniel win the state title for a second straight year. He also recorded three sacks in the North-South All-Star Game and was named the Defensive MVP for his performance.

What can Clemson fans expect to see from him at Death Valley in the future?

“A lot of energy,” he said. “Just know that whatever number I am, you’re going to know that Jahiem Lawson is on the field. You’re going to see him out there.”

