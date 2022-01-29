Swinney vents on 'unhealthy dynamic' of transfer portal

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney was a guest this week on The Players Club Podcast, which is hosted by former Tigers running back Darien Rencher.

Among the topics that Rencher and Swinney discussed is the NCAA transfer portal.

Swinney believes the current college football landscape, in regard to the transfer portal, is not sustainable and is hurting many student-athletes.

“With the transfer portal, there are some things going on that I don’t think is sustainable and I don’t think is good for a lot of young people,” he said. “You’re talking 18-, 19-, 20-year-olds that shouldn’t be equipped (to handle that yet), you know? And 98 percent are not going to play in the NFL. So, let’s help them maximize this for sure, but let’s don’t allow some of the craziness that’s creeping up.”

Swinney says plenty of high school coaches are very unhappy with the transfer portal because it’s causing less high school players to get signed with colleges.

“This transfer stuff, being on the road for the last two weeks, the biggest issue is a lot of colleges aren’t signing high school kids anymore, and the high school coaches are up in arms about it,” Swinney said. “I can’t tell you how many high schools I’ve been in the last two weeks that the coaches are so frustrated because they won’t sign their kids. Because if the kid goes there and has a good year, he’s leaving, whereas they can sign these portal guys and there’s 3,000 guys in the portal and there’s not enough spots for them to go, so they know kids are going to fall down to them.”

Added Swinney: “So, there’s just this unhealthy dynamic right now, but it will all settle out. Like anything, you kind of learn as you go. It will all settle out. Everybody is kind of figuring it out.”

