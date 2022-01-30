4-star North Carolina DL looking forward to building more rapport with Clemson's staff after visit

Clemson made another major impression this weekend on one of its top targets in the 2023 recruiting class.

New Bern (N.C.) High School four-star defensive lineman Keith “KJ” Sampson, Jr. was back on campus for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day Saturday and thoroughly enjoyed his visit. It was his first time back in The Valley since the Tigers extended a scholarship offer back on Tuesday, Jan. 4.

“I had a great time,” Sampson told The Clemson Insider. “Enjoyed the visit and look to continue to build more rapport with the coaches at Clemson.”

On his visit, he had an opportunity to bond with both Lemanski Hall and Nick Eason.

Hall, Clemson’s defensive ends coach, has spearheaded Sampson’s recruitment from the getgo and stopped by New Bern High School Friday. As for Eason, he never offered Sampson, while he was at Auburn, but has already played a significant role in his recruitment.

Saturday marked the first time that Sampson was able to meet Eason face-to-face, but they had been talking on the phone with one another. They even bonded over their shared love of music.

“We both love quartet music and we both have a musical background, so that was plus, right off the gate,” Sampson said of Eason. “But, he is a good man, just from what I have seen in person.”

What was the staff’s overall message to him?



“Just to keep working,” he said.

Sampson recently dropped his final five schools on social media a little over two weeks ago. He’s down to Clemson, Ohio State, Georgia, South Carolina and N.C. State. Though, there are still some teams outside his top-5 that are looking like they could be in the mix. North Carolina stopped by his high school this past Thursday and he picked up an offer from Notre Dame a little over a week ago.

Saturday’s visit to Clemson only further put things into perspective for Sampson. The Tigers already held a good spot with him, after entering the mix earlier this month with an offer.

“It’s really high,” he said of where Clemson stands with him. “I will say that.”

Sampson, who 247Sports ranks as the nation’s No. 20 defensive lineman and No. 143 overall prospect in the 2023 class, told us that he plans on returning to Clemson in the near future for another visit, potentially this spring.

He is not close to making a decision, though, as he intends to make his commitment sometime during his senior season.

