This Clemson sophomore is the 'best hitter in this program'

Statistically, first baseman Caden Grice is the most dangerous hitter returning to Clemson’s baseball team from last season. But in the opinion of Clemson coach Monte Lee, the best pure hitter on the Tigers’ roster is a lesser-known sophomore who’s competing to be a full-time starter this spring.

“If you said right now, ‘You get to pick who’s the best hitter in the program,’ it’s Cooper Ingle,” Lee said. “Cooper Ingle is the best hitter in this program based on what he’s done this fall.”

A native of Asheville, North Carolina, Ingle was a part of Clemson’s 2021 signing class and played in 10 games as a true freshman. He hit just .063 in 16 at-bats. So how has a player who had such a limited role a season ago morphed into what Lee believes is the best hitter on the team?

Lee said Ingle has been flashing his potential at the plate ever since arriving on campus before the 2021 season. Ingle impressed two falls ago, too, but the 5-foot-10, 185-pounder suffered an injury that forced him to miss the first few weeks of last season.

Otherwise, Lee said, Ingle might have had a more significant impact as a newcomer.

“We felt like Coop was going to be a piece of the puzzle last year for us,” Lee said. “Once the season started and he was out at the beginning of the season, it just put him behind. And, honestly, it’s very hard once the season starts. Just imagine what it’s like to step in there and face ACC pitching when you haven’t had any reps. We can’t get guys reps against live arms once the season starts.”

But Ingle is healthy heading into this season, and he’s duking it out with third-year sophomore Jonathan French to be the starting catcher. French and Adam Hackenberg split catching duties a season ago, but Hackenberg has moved on to the professional ranks after being drafted by the Chicago White Sox over the summer.

French, who started 25 games at catcher last season, has the edge in experience. But Lee said Ingle is “in the mix” at the position, at least in part, because of his bat.

“We haven’t played a season yet, but in 60-plus at-bats in the fall, Cooper Ingle was the best hitter in the ballpark,” Lee said.

Lee also didn’t rule out another platoon situation between his top two catchers, who also give the Tigers versatility should they need it. French, who hit .248 in 31 games last season, also started two games at designated hitter a season ago while Ingle started four games – two at catcher, one in left field and one as the designated hitter.

Ingle could even play some second base in a pinch, but don’t be surprised to see the one that’s not behind the plate still in the lineup as the DH, Lee said. Clemson is less than three weeks from opening the new season against Indiana on Feb. 18 at Doug Kingsmore Stadium.

“Both of those guys certainly warrant an opportunity to be in the lineup,” Lee said. “We feel very good about those two guys. That’s certainly a battle.”

