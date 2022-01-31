Clemson's 2022 schedule starts with Labor Day matchup

Football

By January 31, 2022 7:51 pm

The ACC on Monday announced the 2022 schedules for each of its football teams.

Clemson will open next season on Labor Day against ACC foe Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Times and TV information will be announced at a later date.

2022 Clemson football schedule

Sept. 5 vs. Georgia Tech (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Sept. 10 vs. Furman

Sept. 17 vs. Louisiana Tech

Sept. 24 at Wake Forest

Oct. 1 vs. N.C. State

Oct. 8 at Boston College

Oct. 15 at Florida State

Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse

Nov. 5 at Notre Dame

Nov. 12 vs. Louisville

Nov. 19 vs. Miami

Nov. 26 vs. South Carolina

Dec. 3 ACC Championship Game (at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte)

