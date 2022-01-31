Clemson's 2022 schedule starts with Labor Day matchup

The ACC on Monday announced the 2022 schedules for each of its football teams.
Clemson will open next season on Labor Day against ACC foe Georgia Tech in Atlanta. Times and TV information will be announced at a later date.
2022 Clemson football schedule
Sept. 5 vs. Georgia Tech (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium)
Sept. 10 vs. Furman
Sept. 17 vs. Louisiana Tech
Sept. 24 at Wake Forest
Oct. 1 vs. N.C. State
Oct. 8 at Boston College
Oct. 15 at Florida State
Oct. 22 vs. Syracuse
Nov. 5 at Notre Dame
Nov. 12 vs. Louisville
Nov. 19 vs. Miami
Nov. 26 vs. South Carolina
Dec. 3 ACC Championship Game (at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte)
