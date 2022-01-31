Former NFL QB weighs in on best landing spot for Watson

A former NFL quarterback and current analyst recently gave his thoughts on where he thinks Deshaun Watson will play next.

CBS Sports analyst Danny Kanell, who played for the New York Giants, Atlanta Falcons and Denver Broncos, believes Miami is still the ideal trade destination for the current Houston Texans signal-caller.

“It’s the team that there have always been rumblings about. And I know you made a change at head coach and the head coach wanted him there. But I look at the Miami Dolphins and I still think they make a ton of sense,” Kanell said recently on CBS Sports HQ. “Again, you look at some of these franchises. You have to have a franchise who’s desperate enough to overpay, and they’ve used a lot of restriction here and some discipline in not making this move. But missing the playoffs again, having to fire a coach (Brian Flores) again… (Owner) Stephen Ross is a guy who’s wanted to make splashes. He’s gotten in the Jim Harbaugh sweepstakes and missed out again.

“He needs to infuse some life in this franchise. I don’t think anyone’s really sold on Tua Tagovailoa as the long-term answer. Now, he improved and showed improvement, but I think it was a bad move for them to have another coach come in, have him to learn another offense again. If you’re going to start over with a head coach, you give him a quarterback like Deshaun Watson.”

Of course, Watson didn’t play at all this season, sitting out due to not wanting to suit up for the Texans, as well as the ongoing sexual misconduct allegations investigation against him.

If his legal situation gets resolved, Watson could be traded this offseason, and Kanell believes that the Dolphins could get their franchise quarterback if they are able to make a move for Watson.

“He’s not as good as Russell Wilson, but he’s a top-10 quarterback,” Kanell said. “He is a clear-cut NFL franchise quarterback that you can get to the playoffs with. Like, that would infuse some life into the Miami Dolphins that they desperately need. So, I think it makes a ton of sense. He’s more durable, he’s more mobile than Tua. It just makes a ton of sense for me if we can get it resolved, and hopefully this thing gets resolved sooner rather than later because the fact that we’ve missed out on Deshaun Watson is absolutely ridiculous. Let’s get this thing resolved so we can either put it to bed one way or another instead of having this uncertainty swirling around the NFL, one of their biggest superstars.”

