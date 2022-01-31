Junior Day visit exceeded priority Lone Star State CB's expectations

Over the weekend, Clemson made an elite cornerback target in the 2023 recruiting class, feel like he was a priority.

Coppell (Texas) 2023 four-star Braxton Myers traveled to campus for the program’s Elite Junior Day. Shortly after receiving an offer from the Tigers on Tuesday, Jan. 19, Myers was already searching for flights to make his return visit to The Valley. Needless to say, this visit was an important one for the Lone Star State cornerback to make.

After arriving back in his hometown Sunday, Myers talked about his junior day experience in an exclusive interview with The Clemson Insider.

“It was great. All the coaches welcomed me like it was home,” he said. “It was nice meeting Coach (Wes) Goodwin for the first time. It was good seeing Coach (Mike) Reed again. I hadn’t seen him since last summer and catching up with him, so that was good. Coach (Dabo) Swinney is a funny dude. I loved talking with him. It was great meeting Coach (Deandre) McDaniel for the first time too.”

While Myers was more than happy to meet with the coaches, this past weekend’s visit was a stark reminder of how far his recruitment has come since he was last at Clemson.

“It was just amazing. Coach Swinney, he had said that there were only 19 people there,” Myers added. “So, he was just saying how special it is for us to be there because only a select few were chosen and it just means a lot.”

Myers, of course, had been coached up by Reed previously at some of Clemson’s camps, but he hasn’t had a lot of one-on-one face time with the Tigers’ cornerbacks coach. Prior to his visit, this was something Myers indicated that he was looking forward to.

He got to spend some personal time with Reed and even got to meet his wife at dinner. That family atmosphere was noticeable to Myers the moment he stepped on campus, he said.

“He’s very personal about playing college football,” Myers said of Reed. “He said he wanted to be different because his coach never really loved the guys and he wants to make sure all his guys are always welcome to his house.”

Speaking of family, Myers was accompanied by his parents on the visit. They were both very impressed with everything Clemson had to offer.

While Myers said that the campus tour was probably his favorite part of the visit, you could probably make a convincing argument for the photoshoot as well. He went on Instagram Live and was all smiles as he and Thompson High School (Alabaster, Ala.) five-star defensive lineman Peter Woods were “getting after it.”

Myers was asking his Instagram followers if he should go with the white or orange armbands. Woods had put on the orange armbands, which caught his attention, but he was convinced to stick with the six white bands he had on.

And yes, he did have to ask Clemson’s support staff for a couple extra more.

Beyond the campus tour and photoshoot, what stood out to Myers about his visit?



“Other schools, they would say it’s family-based, but they don’t prove it and I feel like Clemson really proved that it’s family-based,” he said. “Also, education is very big at Clemson and Coach Swinney wants to make sure that you have an education. He wants you to graduate from college, even if you leave in three years, he still wants you to come back and graduate.

“I really believe that the coaches are gonna make you a better man in life and a player if you just work hard and listen.”

According to Myers, he feels like Clemson helped itself “a lot” with this weekend’s visit.

Myers talked with the coaching staff about returning for a visit in the spring. The trio of Swinney, Goodwin and Reed all mentioned to Myers about coming back for Clemson’s spring game.

