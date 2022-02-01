Clemson 'no doubt' a top school for Pendleton after elite junior day visit

Among the headlining visitors in attendance for Clemson’s Elite Junior Day, this past Saturday was Reagan (Pfafftown, N.C.) four-star Sam Pendleton, the No. 20 offensive tackle in the 2023 class, according to Rivals.

Pendleton (6-5, 295) spoke with The Clemson Insider about his experience on campus this past weekend. It was his first time back in The Valley since Clemson pulled the trigger on a scholarship offer, which came on Friday, Jan. 14.

“It was really good,” he said. “I enjoyed it very much.”

While Pendleton is not the only offensive lineman that Clemson has offered in the 2023 recruiting class, he was the only one on campus for the Tigers’ elite junior day. That allowed for some quality one-on-one time with Thomas Austin, which Pendleton highlighted as the best part of his trip.

He had the freedom to ask Clemson’s offensive line coach anything he wanted and got some answers he was looking for in return. Pendleton’s relationship with Austin has taken off since the latter took over as Clemson’s offensive line coach.

Of course, Pendleton camped at Clemson this past summer, but their relationship was a little different when Austin was an offensive analyst and not the head guy. At that time, Pendleton was trying to impress Robbie Caldwell, learn what his philosophy is and learn all he could about him.

“I think it takes a lot of stress off your shoulders, especially since you have an offer, first of all,” Pendleton said regarding being able to talk with Austin on his visit. “And then second of all, especially with a younger guy, who you can kind of relate to better, has young kids and is willing. I’m not saying Coach Caldwell wasn’t (willing), but they’re very different in their coaching styles, I think. It’s really relieving to have that opportunity and sit down and talk with (Austin) and not feel stressed.”

Though, Pendleton was the first offensive lineman that Austin offered a scholarship to, once he took over the reins of his current post from Caldwell.

“I’m the last dude they’ve offered, but it’s really good to know that he still thinks I’m a good prospect and I’m good enough to play for Clemson football,” he said. “He definitely voiced that to me over the weekend. And, It was good for my parents too to have that direct face-to-face, one-on-one, no other distractions to talk to him and ask questions about school because they’re involved.”

Pendleton personally feels like his parents enjoyed the visit. When it comes to his recruitment, he indicated that his parents keep their opinions to themselves because they don’t want to sway how he feels one way or another. Though, what little bit they did share, they really enjoyed the talks that both Austin and Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney gave.

“Clemson is very family-centered, very faith-based,” Pendleton said, “which my mom and my dad loved and that’s what is important to me too. So, it was really great for them and for me.”

What was the most important thing Pendleton learned about Clemson this past weekend?

“I would say the most important thing I learned is how intentional they are in building men and not just football players,” he said. “Because we heard from a panel of players and there was a guy from West Forsyth (High School) that I know, K.J. Henry. I knew him in high school and just hearing him talk now after being here for four years, really just showed what that program can do for people as people.”

Clemson stressed the importance of education to Pendleton and Austin understands how important of a factor that is for him in his recruitment. He even got to meet the president of Clemson University, Jim Clements.

That certainly doesn’t happen on every visit, just ask Pendleton.

Going into this past Saturday’s visit, Pendleton was looking behind the scenes of the operation. He wanted to learn more about the program. He wanted to see the coaches, the atmosphere and the players. He was able to talk with Swinney, which was a big thing for him.

“Yeah, I’m not gonna talk to the head coach every day, but I want to see what he thinks about and how he is,” Pendleton said. “A lot of people can talk the talk and then when you get with them in person, they’re different. But, that’s not the case with Coach Swinney. He’s the same guy no matter where you are, no matter what time it is.”



Pendleton met Swinney Saturday morning and then it’s 10:30 p.m. and he’s playing basketball at the gym in his house.

“He’s definitely a great person and all his coaches,” Pendleton added. “He doesn’t just recruit players that have a lot of integrity. All of his coaches on staff have immense integrity.”

While we didn’t want Pendleton to compare and contrast this visit to others, we asked him what makes Clemson’s junior day stand out.

“I think this was a lot more intentional,” he said. “There were 19 guys that came and I was the only offensive lineman. I keep going back to that because you’re not gonna get that anywhere you go. Even if there were three of us. Usually, you go to a junior day and there’s five or six — at the least — offensive lineman. It was very intentional…the whole day was really what they are about as a program and a culture because that’s important to Coach Swinney.”



According to Pendleton, Swinney talked for over two hours about where he came from, why he does what he does, what he thinks he’s gonna do, how he’s gonna do it and how he has done it.

“It’s a lot different than hearing from a coach for 15 minutes about how he puts guys in the league, stats, stats, stats and then he turns it over to another person,” Pendleton quipped. “Coach Swinney did all that himself, which he didn’t have to do. That was really cool.”

Clemson certainly helped itself in its pursuit of Pendleton. The Tigers were definitely already up there in his recruitment and for Pendleton, they climbed, even more, this past weekend. Clemson will be one of the schools at the top of his list — which he plans on releasing Tuesday morning — after this weekend’s visit.

Pendleton is still on track to commit sometime between late February and the first two weeks of March. The timeline has gotten a little hazy because of some visits lately. This past month, in addition to Clemson, Pendleton also made visits to Penn State, N.C. State, Tennessee and Virginia Tech.

I had an amazing time in Death Valley this weekend! Thanks to all the coaches and staff for their hospitality. Go Tigers!!! @Coach__TA @OLCoachCaldwell @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/kpcnnJ7apK — Sam Pendleton (@SamPendleton7) January 30, 2022

