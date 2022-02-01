Former Clemson coordinator reportedly headed back to ACC

A former Clemson assistant coach is reportedly headed back to the ACC.

Miami is hiring Kevin Steele as its next defensive coordinator, according to multiple reports.

It previously looked as if Steele would become the new defensive coordinator at Maryland, but he now appears set to join new Hurricanes head coach Mario Cristobal’s staff. Steele and Cristobal spent two years together on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama.

Steele, of course, served as Clemson’s defensive coordinator for three years from 2009-2011. He held the same position at Auburn (2016-20), LSU (2015) and Alabama (2007).

Steele most recently served a brief stint as Tennessee’s interim head coach in 2021. He was also an interim head coach at Auburn in 2020 and was Baylor’s head coach from 1999-02.

Kevin Steele has signed a deal to become @CanesFootball’s defensive coordinator, sources tell ESPN. Steele had been pursued by @TerpsFootball and the two sides were in the process of trying to finalize a deal last week, but Mario Cristobal has locked up Steele to be Miami’s DC. — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) February 1, 2022

