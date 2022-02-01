Higgins' highlights from huge AFC Championship Game

February 1, 2022

As we all know by now, former Clemson Tiger and current Cincinnati Bengals WR Tee Higgins absolutely went off in last weekend’s AFC Championship game vs. the Kansas City Chiefs. His 6 catches for 103 yards led the team, and he provided a few in the game’s most clutch moments.

Clemson Football gave him a shoutout and posted his highlights from that game. Check them out here.

