Another Clemson staffer leaving for Oklahoma

Dabo Swinney is losing another staffer to his former defensive coordinator.

J.P. Losman is expected to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma in an administrative role, sources confirm to The Clemson Insider. Losman is currently an offensive analyst at Clemson working primarily with quarterbacks.

Losman would be the fourth staffer to leave Clemson for OU since Venables was hired as the Sooners’ head coach back in December, joining former defensive tackles coach Todd Bates, Miguel Chavez, Ted Roof and Thad Turnipseed. Chavez (defensive ends) and Roof (co-defensive coordinator) were off-field staffers who will transition into on-field roles at OU.

Turnipseed, who served in an administrative role at Clemson, left to be Venables’ chief of staff.