Clemson Football loses longtime staffer

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney announced during his National Signing Day press conference on Wednesday that the Tigers are losing a longtime staffer.

Swinney said longtime trainer Danny Poole will no longer be the fulltime trainer and instead will transition to a different role in the athletic department.

While Poole is moving on from the football program, Swinney said he’ll still be at Clemson to be a great resource for whoever next takes the position. “I will say this, I’m thankful for Danny Poole,” Swinney said. “He’s in a good spot and he feels like this is the right time to transition.” Last year was Poole’s 21st season as Clemson’s director of sports medicine, and he is a veteran of more than 30 years at Clemson. He is a veteran of 40 years of full-time experience in the field. Poole served as the head athletic trainer for the Carolina Chargers of the American Football Association (1979). In 1980, he became an assistant athletic trainer at the University of Memphis. He came to Clemson in January 1984.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks