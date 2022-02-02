Clemson names recruiting coordinator

The Clemson football program has named its next recruiting coordinator.

Clemson director of broadcasting Don Munson announced during Clemson Football’s National Signing Day show from the Allen N. Reeves Football Complex on Wednesday that Tyler Grisham is the Tigers’ new recruiting coordinator.

Grisham replaces Clemson’s former recruiting coordinator, Todd Bates, who of course left Clemson in January to join Brent Venables’ staff at Oklahoma as its associate head coach and co-defensive coordinator.

Grisham has been on Dabo Swinney’s staff since 2014. He served as a graduate assistant and offensive analyst from 2014-19 before being named as Clemson’s full-time wide receivers coach on Feb. 6, 2020.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks