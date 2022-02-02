Late afternoon commitment allows Clemson to finish signing day with a bang

Clemson finished National Signing Day with a bang, picking up a late afternoon commitment from a top prospect in the 2022 class.

Montgomery (Ala.) Catholic Preparatory School four-star linebacker T.J. Dudley chose the Tigers during a signing day ceremony at his school Wednesday afternoon.

Dudley (6-3, 222) is ranked as the No. 11 outside linebacker and No. 143 overall prospect in the 2022 class by Rivals. He picked Clemson over Oregon, Florida and LSU, among many other offers.

A former Oregon commit, Dudley decommitted from the Ducks in early December after former Oregon head coach Mario Cristobal departed to become Miami’s new coach. It was around that time when Clemson, which offered Dudley back in June 2020, re-entered the mix for his services.

The Tigers made a big impression on Dudley when he visited for a junior day back in the spring of 2020, and he returned to campus for an official visit last weekend – a visit that simply reinforced the things he liked about Clemson back then and only strengthened the Tigers’ standing heading into signing day.

Dudley is teammates with Montgomery Catholic Prep 2022 defensive back Kylon Griffin, who committed to the Tigers last week and signed Wednesday as well.

Dudley is one of three linebackers in Clemson’s 2022 class, along with Jesuit High School (Tampa, Fla.)’s Wade Woodaz and Gaither (Tampa, Fla.)’s Kobe McCloud.

Dudley was credited with 381 tackles (59 for loss), 10.5 sacks, seven interceptions, seven pass breakups and seven touchdowns in his prep career. He was a three-time all-state selection, three-time All-Metro and All-Capital City Conference (CCC) honoree, the 2021 CCC Defensive Player of the Year and earned “Super All-State” honors presented to the top 12 players in the state regardless of position or classification.

Clemson’s 2022 class ranks No. 11 nationally, according to the 247Sports Composite team rankings.

