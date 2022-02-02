Legacy Tiger commits to Clemson, sees his dream come true

Clemson added a running back and another legacy recruit to the fold as Pine View (Saint George, UT.) 2022 three-star running back Keith Adams, Jr. announced his commitment Wednesday afternoon.

Adams becomes the latest member of Clemson’s 2022 recruiting class, as he pledged to the Tigers over schools like Air Force, Marshall and the University of South Florida.

His commitment comes off the heels of this past weekend’s official visit. He returned to Clemson for the first time in nearly two years and detailed his experience with The Clemson Insider after.

“I just liked how everybody treated me,” Adams said. “I just enjoyed spending time with the coaches and the players. I had a lot of fun and the facilities were great.”

Clemson originally offered Adams as a grayshirt back when he was a junior in October 2020, but on Saturday, the Tigers offered him a full ride. According to Adams, Clemson loved his film and they saw him progress throughout the entirety of his high school career, which is why they offered him a full scholarship.

As a senior this past season, Adams Jr. rushed for 1,376 yards, had 309 receiving yards and scored 24 total touchdowns.

“It meant a lot,” he said, “to actually get it in person, it felt a lot different than receiving it over the phone. It was a special moment for me and my family.”

He is the son of former Clemson All-American linebacker, Keith Adams Sr., who went on to play seven years in the NFL and played in the 2005 Super Bowl with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Beyond his father, the younger Adams has some connections of his own at Clemson. He’s known Swinney since he was a little kid. According to Adams Jr., Swinney has seen him grow up and has liked how he’s progressed throughout the years.

“Every time he sees me, he just tells me I get better and better,” he said of Swinney. “That’s one of the main reasons why he offered me because he’s seen the beginning to end. He also likes my grades too, that’s what he told me. He just loves how I’ve gotten better.”

Adams Jr. has also built quite the connection with C.J. Spiller.

“We got close in a short amount of time, so that means a lot,” he said of his relationship with Clemson’s running backs coach. “I’ve always looked up to him, playing with him on Madden and things like that. Just to actually meet him in person, was awesome. It felt special to be able to be coached by an NFL veteran. It was just special to me.”

Adams Jr. joins a running back that was already had a talented trio of backs in Will Shipley, Kobe Pace and Phil Mafah, but they were lacking depth. Swinney previously indicated that the Tigers needed to add another running back in this recruiting class after Lyn-J Dixon and Michel Dukes elected to enter the transfer portal this past season and Darien Rencher officially moved on.

So far, Adams Jr. is the first running back that Clemson has signed in the class of 2022, but he may not be the last. Parish Episcopal School (Dallas, TX.) three-star running back Andrew Paul will announce his decision at 12:20 p.m. Wednesday.

