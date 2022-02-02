Neff asked about expectations for Lee, Clemson baseball

Growing up in Georgia during the Atlanta Braves’ heyday in the 1990s, Graham Neff admitted baseball is his first love.

“It’s in my bones,” Clemson’s athletic director said Wednesday.

Neff also acknowledged the success of the baseball program he’s now in charge of monitoring is important to him and Clemson’s athletic department. While Neff didn’t get into specifics when asked what his expectations are for Monte Lee’s team this season and beyond, Neff said he and Lee “talk a lot” following a season that fell well short of a standard that’s been in place at Clemson for years.

“We live very close to each other and so just the ongoing dialogue that we have always had just from the baseball program, to the roster and scholarships,” Neff said. “We talk a lot about scholarships around here and how we can invest and provide those resources. So it doesn’t feel, quite honestly, like a big change of expectation setting or, hey, I need to roll my sleeves up with baseball.”

With a 25-27 record a season ago, Clemson is coming off its first losing season in more than six decades. The Tigers finished 16-20 in ACC play but have some key pieces returning, including right-handed pitcher Mack Anglin and home run leader Caden Grice.

“I was certainly here with (former athletic director) Dan (Radakovich) and Kyle Young when we recruited and hired Monte,” Neff said. “I know he is excited with the guys, with a lot of the returners, with their accolades and with Caden and (freshman outfielder) Will (Taylor) if he gets healthy. Excited for them to get going. So the dialogue that has existed with Monte will continue and certainly as we get to wanting to have a really good year, it will be important.”