Noonan rewarded with contract extension

Clemson’s most recent national championship will keep Mike Noonan around for at least a couple more years.

Clemson’s men’s soccer coach, who led the program to its first national title in more than three decades this past season, has been rewarded with a two-year contract extension. The action was approved by Clemson University Board of Trustees Compensation Committee on Wednesday.

The extension, which comes just two years after he signed a new six-year contract, runs Noonan’s contract through the 2027 season. He’ll be paid $400,000 next season — a raise from his previous salary of $310,000 — with an annual increase of $20,000 that will reach $500,000 in the final year of the contract.

Clemson went 16-5-2 in Noonan’s 12th season at the helm, which included five wins in the NCAA Tournament en route to the third national title in program history. The Tigers blanked Washington in the championship match back in December to deliver the first since 1987.