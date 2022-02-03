Bad news for Clemson hoops

What Clemson’s men’s basketball team initially feared Wednesday night became official less than 24 hours later.

Senior forward Hunter Tyson is out indefinitely with a broken collarbone, the program announced Thursday. An X-ray confirmed the injury for Tyson, the Tigers’ fourth-leading scorer who’s started all 21 games this season.

Tyson sustained the injury with a little more than five minutes left in the first half of Clemson’s win over Florida State. He left the game and didn’t return. Senior forward Naz Bohannon played a season-high 30 minutes in Tyson’s absence and finished with 11 points and five rebounds. Freshman Ian Schieffelin also logged 10 minutes off the bench at that position.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell said afterward he didn’t know the extent of Tyson’s injury but feared it was a broken clavicle.

The confirmation of Tyson’s injury means Clemson will not only be without a starter for an an extended period of time but also a double-figure scorer. Tyson is averaging 10.4 points and 5.6 rebounds this season.

