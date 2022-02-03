Former Tiger making waves at Senior Bowl

With Senior Bowl practices in full swing, former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich is one player who seems to be improving his draft stock — a lot.

One of the fastest players on the field, coaches and scouts have been really impressed with his playmaking ability, locking down receivers he lines up against. Not many have been able to get open during drills when being covered by Goodrich.

While cornerback Andrew Booth got most of the attention this year, Goodrich put together a spectacular season as well. So it’s nice seeing him really keep the momentum going throughout the Senior Bowl practices.

Y’all were sleepin’ on Mario Goodrich 😴 pic.twitter.com/VZDnFVOqqV — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) February 3, 2022

The top 3 defenders in MPH at the @seniorbowl on the first day of practice from @ZebraTechnology 22.45mph UTSA DB Tariq Woolen🔗https://t.co/CK6lVwXAtn

21.75mph Fay St DB Josh Williams🔗https://t.co/1ic2cfQp2Q

21.22mph Clemson DB Mario Goodrich🔗https://t.co/qN6PYB86Mo pic.twitter.com/ZGOCPC8NWG — Zack Patraw (@NFL_Zack) February 2, 2022

Watching practice right now & Mario Goodrich had a big PBU in 1 on 1s. Here’s what @JimNagy_SB had to say about him before the week ⤵️ Full @seniorbowl preview: https://t.co/hnovP6Z04v pic.twitter.com/88d6dKkpcQ — Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) February 1, 2022

