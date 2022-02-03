Former Tiger making waves at Senior Bowl

Former Tiger making waves at Senior Bowl

Football

Former Tiger making waves at Senior Bowl

By February 3, 2022 4:38 pm

By |

With Senior Bowl practices in full swing, former Clemson cornerback Mario Goodrich is one player who seems to be improving his draft stock — a lot.

One of the fastest players on the field, coaches and scouts have been really impressed with his playmaking ability, locking down receivers he lines up against. Not many have been able to get open during drills when being covered by Goodrich.

While cornerback Andrew Booth got most of the attention this year, Goodrich put together a spectacular season as well. So it’s nice seeing him really keep the momentum going throughout the Senior Bowl practices.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help.  #SaveNicks

, , , Football

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

reply
4hr

What Clemson’s men’s basketball team initially feared Wednesday night became official less than 24 hours later. Senior forward Hunter Tyson is out indefinitely with a broken collarbone, the program announced (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home