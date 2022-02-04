Brady compliments Lawrence on his way out the door

With Tom Brady, the greatest of all time, retiring, there has been a massive media storm surrounding him the last few days. Brady has been using his social media to thank players, coaches and fans for helping him succeed along the way, shouting out fans and media members as well.

One of those shoutouts went to former Clemson QB Trevor Lawrence, with Brady saying, “The future is bright for you.”

Getting an endorsement from any colleague is always a good thing. But getting one from the greatest to ever do it has to be pretty cool.

Lawrence went on to respond, telling the legend that he “paved the way” and wishing him a happy retirement.

The 🐐 on No. 16 pic.twitter.com/5oj1FSiigd — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 2, 2022

