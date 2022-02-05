Lawrence's new coach tried to emulate Swinney's culture in Philadelphia

Jacksonville’s new head coach, Doug Pederson, witnessed Dabo Swinney’s culture in person a few years ago and tried to emulate it when he was with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Pederson attended a coaching clinic at Clemson early in his time as the Eagles’ head coach and came away impressed with Swinney’s program.

“I am looking around and watching the coaches here and the players here and how they interact,” Pederson said. “I have been real impressed with how Dabo runs his program. How personal he is with all of his players. And you can obviously see why they win national championships here is because of the culture, and obviously it starts with Coach Swinney. That is something I will try to do now in Philadelphia only in my second year. I wish him the best of luck.”

“You can see why they win national championships here — it’s because of the culture. And that starts with Coach Swinney.” Mini-Vlog || Special message from Doug Pederson, head coach of the World Champion Philadelphia @Eagles… #ALLIN 🐅🐾 #Clemson pic.twitter.com/USB379W4Ys — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) April 6, 2018

Trevor Lawrence and Travis Etienne may feel right at home with the Jaguars’ new coach.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports