Vizzina wins MVP honors

Five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina took home some hardware after attending the Senior Bowl draft experience.

Vizzina showed why he is a top QB target for the Tigers in 2023.

Vizzina’s MVP award comes just a couple of weeks after visiting Clemson for the elite junior day.

“It was awesome, I got to do so much stuff,” he told TCI after the junior day visit. “The one thing is, most of these places I’ve gone to, obviously, they tell me everything I want to hear, but Clemson really showed me the actual university. I don’t really get to see the actual campuses at these other schools. If I go to the university, I want to see what it looks like. That was a pretty memorable part of it.”

