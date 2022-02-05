Vizzina wins MVP honors

Five-star quarterback Christopher Vizzina took home some hardware after attending the Senior Bowl draft experience.

Vizzina showed why he is a top QB target for the Tigers in 2023.

Congrats to BCS QB @vizzina2 for winning MVP honors at the @QBCountry draft prep experience @seniorbowl in Mobile today. CV also earned a 5 star rating by Tom Lemming this week. @LemmingReport pic.twitter.com/0HxluXDLG3 — Briarwood Athletics (@BCS_Lions) February 5, 2022

Vizzina’s MVP award comes just a couple of weeks after visiting Clemson for the elite junior day.

“It was awesome, I got to do so much stuff,” he told TCI after the junior day visit. “The one thing is, most of these places I’ve gone to, obviously, they tell me everything I want to hear, but Clemson really showed me the actual university. I don’t really get to see the actual campuses at these other schools. If I go to the university, I want to see what it looks like. That was a pretty memorable part of it.”