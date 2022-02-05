Where is Clemson in this way-too-early Preseason Top 25?

NCAA.com recently released its way-too-early Preseason Top 25 for the 2022 season.

Clemson, which finished the 2021 campaign 10-3 (6-2 ACC) and beat Iowa State in the Cheez-It Bowl, checks in at No. 7 in the NCAA.com way-too-early Preseason Top 25.

“It says a lot about a program that winning 10 games and a bowl game is considered a disappointment,” NCAA.com’s Wayne Staats wrote. “But it’s clear that times are changing at Clemson, at least on the sideline. DC Brent Venables is now leading Oklahoma and OC Tony Elliott is Virginia’s new coach. The Tigers could be the ACC favorites — they beat eventual conference runner-up Wake Forest by 21 in a “down year” — but can D.J. Uiagalelei hold off Cade Klubnik for the starting quarterback job?”

Ranked ahead of Clemson, in order from Nos. 1-6, are Alabama, Ohio State, Georgia, Texas A&M, Notre Dame and Utah.

The other ACC teams ranked in Staats’ top 25 are Wake Forest (No. 10), Pittsburgh (No. 13) and NC State (No. 15).

