Jacksonville head coach Pederson meets Lawrence, talks with media

Saturday the Jacksonville Jaguars had new head coach Doug Pederson at the facilities for the first time. Before meeting with media, Pederson had a private meeting with several key players. one of which was franchise QB Trevor Lawrence.

Since the Pederson hire was announced Lawrence has had nothing but praise and high expectations about his new coach. Even going so far as to provide ice cream on his first day.

After the meeting, Pederson did his first interview. Discussing his expectations and what he wants from his new organization. Pederson was asked if having Lawrence at QB factored into his decision to take the job and he relied that it played a major role.

”That’s something I obviously looked at with the teams that were searching for head coaches is who is the quarterback, and is that person in place? Here it is, I truly believe that,” Pederson said.

”Everything, as I’ve done my research on Trevor and talked to people, even talked to coaches who have played against him this past year, say nothing but great things and kind of the sky’s the limit. It is unfortunate that things didn’t go necessarily smoothly this past year, but that’s behind us now. I’m just excited to come in here, roll up my sleeves, go to work, create a system that enhances his skill set.”

The head coach also made it clear he plans on winning. And stated how excited he was to get to work.

All signs so far point to the beginnings of a beautiful relationship between Trevor and his new coach. Obviously a lot has to fall in place first but there seems to be a lot of mutual respect at play here.

“I’m not going to settle for anything less than a championship-caliber team.” – Coach Pederson#DUUUVAL pic.twitter.com/mwU7bl1Go9 — Jacksonville Jaguars (@Jaguars) February 5, 2022