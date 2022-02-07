The Insider Report: NIL deal and jam-packed recruiting

Each week The Clemson Insider brings you the latest Inside information on the Clemson Tigers in The Insider Report.

What is the latest on 2023 OL Luke Montgomery, whose commitment is on the horizon? Which Texas QB is on the Tigers’ radar? Which in-state RB is feeling the love from C.J. Spiller? The latest on another NIL deal for TCI. All of this and more in this week’s edition of The Insider Report (FREE).