Clemson giving emerging CB something to think about

After catching up with him on Sunday evening, The Clemson Insider has the latest on Lake Mary (Fla.) High School 2023 four-star cornerback Braeden Marshall.

We previously mentioned that Marshall was an emerging cornerback target and a name to watch for Clemson in the 2023 recruiting class. The Tigers have discussed an offer with Marshall, but he appears to still be in the relationship-building process with both Clemson cornerbacks coach Mike Reed and senior defensive assistant DeAndre McDaniel.

“He’s just really been trying to build a relationship with me and my family,” Marshall said of Reed. “We talked about getting on campus. We talked about getting there around March 5, they have another junior day then. So, I’ll probably be looking forward to getting down there then.”

For Marshall, it means a lot that Reed is not only trying to build a relationship with him but his family as well. Even though Marshall has never stepped foot on campus before, he’s able to see just how real the family atmosphere is at Clemson.

He can really see why Clemson is a family, just based on Reed’s relationship-building dynamics.

Is there anything in Marshall’s conversations with Reed that have stuck out to him?

“Probably that he’s loyal and he’s been with Clemson about 10 years,” Marshall said. “Not a lot of coaches are at a program that long and when he speaks about loyalty, that’s real loyal.”

According to Marshall, Reed has told him that he wants him to get on-campus first because it’s about building a relationship more than anything.

“I think that’s the right thing to do too,” he said. “Not a lot of people just go build a relationship with you and then offer you. When you build a relationship before they offer you, it means something more to you because when you already have a relationship with the coach, you know that they’re really buying into you.”

Marshall is looking forward to getting up to Clemson to make his first-ever visit to The Valley. On the visit, he’s looking to see how the Tigers coach, how their scheme is and how they do things with their defensive backs, so he could see where he’d potentially play if he were to go to Clemson.

As far as his recruitment is concerned, Clemson has already given Marshall something to think about.

“I think they really have, to be honest,” Marshall said. “It’s really early, but their first impression was a great first impression. Right now, they’d be one of the top (schools).”

Marshall (5-11, 180) currently ranks as the No. 28 cornerback in the class of 2023, per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!