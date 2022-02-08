Lawrence getting even more coaching support

Lawrence getting even more coaching support

The Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach, appear to have brought in former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy to be their new QBs coach.

McCoy spent four seasons as the Chargers’ head coach (2013-16). After that, he was offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos (2017) and the Arizona Cardinals (2018).

