Lawrence getting even more coaching support

The Jacksonville Jaguars, fresh off hiring Doug Pederson as their head coach, appear to have brought in former Chargers head coach Mike McCoy to be their new QBs coach.

McCoy spent four seasons as the Chargers’ head coach (2013-16). After that, he was offensive coordinator for the Denver Broncos (2017) and the Arizona Cardinals (2018).

The #Jaguars are hiring former #Chargers coach Mike McCoy as their QB coach, sources tell @RapSheet and me. Another layer of support for Trevor Lawrence. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 8, 2022

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks