Swinney ‘excited’ about new DB signee, compares him to Tiger in the NFL

After initially committing to Mississippi State last March, Kylon Griffin reopened his recruitment in December.

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney and the Tigers are glad he did.

Griffin ended up choosing Clemson over Southern Cal and Nebraska, among others, down the stretch of the 2022 recruiting cycle. The talented defensive back from Montgomery Catholic Preparatory School (Montgomery, Ala.) committed to the Tigers on Jan. 25, signed last Wednesday and will enroll this summer.

Griffin is one of five scholarship signees from the Yellowhammer State in Clemson’s 2022 class, along with Vestavia Hills High School (Vestavia Hills, Ala.) wide receiver Cole Turner, Lanett High School (Lanett, Ala.) defensive lineman Caden Story, Saraland High School (Saraland, Ala.) punter Jack Smith and Griffin’s teammate at Montgomery Catholic, linebacker T.J. Dudley.

Together, Griffin and Dudley led a defense that surrendered just 43 points in 14 games in 2021. They helped the Knights to a 13-1 record and a berth in the state semifinals for Class 3A.

“He was committed to Mississippi State for a long time, but then he decided not to sign in December, like a lot of kids this year,” Swinney said of Griffin during Clemson’s National Signing Day show. “Excited about Kylon. This is a great school there in Montgomery. I tell ya, we did really well in Alabama this year, which is good. I love the type of kids that you get out of that state. Football is important. You know they’re going to be tough. They’re coming from a big-time, winning program.”

A three-time All-Capital City Conference selection at defensive back, Griffin was twice named All-Metro and earned all-state honors in 2021, when he recorded 44 tackles (five for loss), six pass breakups, five interceptions and scored four touchdowns on defense and special teams as a senior.

Griffin, who also ran track at Montgomery Catholic, was credited with 161 tackles (20 for loss), three interceptions, 12 pass breakups and eight touchdowns in his prep career on the gridiron.

Griffin is listed as a safety on Clemson’s official roster but possesses the versatility to play all over the secondary.

“He’s a defensive back that can play multiple positions back there – strong safety, free safety, corner, nickel, dime,” Clemson co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach Mickey Conn said, via Griffin’s official Clemson bio. “He can do a lot of things because he’s a really smart, athletic, instinctive and physical player. He’s a student of the game. A track guy also in high school, does the 110(-meter) hurdles and 300 hurdles. Played both ways, both wide receiver and defensive back, in high school. Really well coached… great parents. Just a perfect fit for Clemson.”

When he watches Griffin, Swinney sees a lot of similarities to former Clemson safety K’Von Wallace, who was picked by the Philadelphia Eagles in the fourth round (127th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft following his four-year career as a Tiger (2016-19) during which he tallied 178 tackles (5.5 for loss), 21 passes broken up, five interceptions returned for 180 yards (including one returned for a touchdown), two sacks and two forced fumbles over 59 games (36 starts).

“Kylon is, I think, very similar to K’Von Wallace,” Swinney said. “That’s kind of how I would describe him. Very, very similar. He’s got range. He’s got diversity to his game. He’s a thumper. He’s got good length and I think has the potential to really develop into a great player for us. And just an awesome kid, awesome family. Tremendous fit, and I’m very thankful we were able to get him.”

