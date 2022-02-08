The best of A.J. Terrell's breakout NFL season

Former Clemson cornerback A.J. Terrell had a breakout season in his second campaign with the Atlanta Falcons in 2021 after being selected by the franchise in the first round (16th overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Terrell started 16 games for the Falcons this past season, tallying 81 total tackles, three tackles for loss, a sack, a forced fumble and 16 passes defended. According to Pro Football Focus, the shutdown corner allowed fewer than 20 yards in 13 games this season while recording the lowest passer rating allowed (47.5) and the lowest completion percentage allowed (43.9).

Terrell earned a prestigious honor in January when he was named as a second-team All-Pro by the Associated Press.

Check out Terrell’s best highlights from the 2021 season in the following video from the Falcons:

