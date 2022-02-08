Where is Booth ranked on Todd McShay's updated big board?

This week, ESPN Senior NFL Draft Analyst Todd McShay released his latest big board for the 2022 NFL Draft.

Clemson cornerback Andrew Booth Jr. is now ranked No. 29 on McShay’s updated list of the top 32 prospects for the 2022 class (subscription required). Booth was previously ranked No. 23 on McShay’s Jan. 4 big board.

McShay also released his top 10 players at every position, with Booth checking in as the No. 5 cornerback in the 2022 draft class behind (in order from Nos. 1-4) Cincinnati’s Ahmad “Sauce” Gardner, LSU’s Derek Stingley Jr., Washington’s Trent McDuffie and Washington’s Kyler Gordon.

Here’s what McShay had to say about Booth:

I like Booth’s game a lot. He does a nice job locating the ball while running in phase with receivers, and he is at his best in press coverage — but he is very adept in off-man and zone, too. Booth has a smooth backpedal and quick feet, but he does overreact at times to a receiver’s first move. The ball skills are top notch, as he had three interceptions and five passes broken up in 11 games last season. He’s also a willing run defender and limits production after the catch.

A first-team All-ACC selection in 2021, Booth also recorded 39 total tackles (three for loss) this season.

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks