Elite in-state OL sets Clemson visit

An elite in-state standout offensive lineman has planned a return visit to Clemson, The Clemson Insider has learned.

After talking with Clemson’s staff Tuesday, Woodland (Dorchester, S.C.) 2024 four-star Kam Pringle will be on campus come March 12, he told TCI.

Pringle will make his first visit to campus since he was in attendance for Clemson’s 48-27 win over Wake Forest at Memorial Stadium on Nov. 20, 2021.

This will be a chance for Pringle to meet with Thomas Austin for the first time since the latter was named Clemson’s offensive line coach. Fortunately for Pringle, he has started to build a relationship with Austin, when he camped at Clemson this past summer.

“I definitely like Coach Austin a lot,” he said. “When I went up to camp, Coach Caldwell called the drills, he told people what to do, but, Coach Austin was the one coordinating everything. He made sure that he let Coach Austin get more up close with us than he did because I guess he already knew what he was planning on doing.

“Me and Coach Austin are definitely building a decent relationship. He’s definitely kind of Coach Caldwell-style. He played for Coach Caldwell, I think, and he’s coached under him. He knows how to put guys in the league and how to get O-linemen better.”

