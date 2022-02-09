Former Clemson coordinator officially hired as DC at ACC school

It’s official: A former Clemson coordinator is headed back to the ACC.

On Wednesday, Miami officially announced the hiring of Kevin Steele as its new defensive coordinator.

Steele and new Miami head coach Mario Cristobal spent two years together on Nick Saban’s staff at Alabama (2013-14).

“A Miami Hurricanes defense should always be defined by its physicality and toughness, which are two traits of every Kevin Steele-coached defense,” Cristobal said in an official release from Miami. “Coach Steele has recruited, developed and produced at an elite level at every stop of his career, and I’m confident he will implement a defense that will make Hurricanes fans and alumni proud.

“Coach Steele will help elevate the culture of not only our defense, but our team as a whole, and I know he will make his impact felt on the identity of our program.”

Steele, of course, served as Clemson’s defensive coordinator for three years from 2009-2011. He held the same position at Auburn (2016-20), LSU (2015) and Alabama (2007).

Steele most recently served a brief stint as Tennessee’s interim head coach in 2021. He was also an interim head coach at Auburn in 2020 and was Baylor’s head coach from 1999-02.

