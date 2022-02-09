Jaguars reportedly hiring former Clemson standout

A former Clemson standout is reportedly joining the Jacksonville Jaguars’ coaching staff.

The Jaguars are hiring former Tiger and veteran NFL defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, according to Pro Football Network Insider Aaron Wilson.

Buckner spent the last two seasons in his second stint as the defensive line coach for the Cardinals after previously holding the same position with the Raiders (2019) and Buccaneers (2018). He was also the Cardinals’ D-line coach from 2013-17 after interning for the Steelers from 2010-12.

Buckner was an All-ACC defensive tackle for the Tigers from 1990-93 and was drafted in the second round of the 1994 NFL Draft by the Steelers. He played in the NFL for 12 seasons with the Steelers, Bengals, 49ers and Panthers, and played in two Super Bowls with the Steelers and Panthers.

Jacksonville Jaguars hiring veteran defensive line coach Brentson Buckner, formerly with the Cardinals, Raiders, Buccaneers and Steelers, according to a league source @PFN365 — Aaron Wilson (@AaronWilson_NFL) February 9, 2022

