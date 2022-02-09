Send up some prayers for this Tiger and his family

Clemson defensive end K.J. Henry and his family need your help and prayers.

Henry took to social media Wednesday with the difficult revelation that his father, Keith, needs a kidney transplant.

“My father is not in any pain for real, but this is something that’s kind of hit myself and hit the family,” Henry said in a video he posted on Twitter.

Henry said he wanted to share the news for three reasons: to spread awareness and seek donations for help with medical bills, to see if anyone would be willing to step up and donate a kidney (his father is in need of two), and to ask for prayers.

Henry also shared ways to help in the following post:

