TCI Tour of Champions: 1-on-1 with top 2023 QB Christopher Vizzina

The Clemson Insider’s Tour of Champions traveled on Wednesday to Briarwood Christian School (Birmingham, Ala.) — home to big-time Clemson quarterback target Christopher Vizzina, the No. 8 signal-caller in the country for the class of 2023 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

TCI went in-depth with Vizzina on the Tigers, where his recruitment stands as we head into the spring, and more.

Check out TCI’s one-on-one interview with Vizzina below:

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks