Collins takes to social media to comment on foul

Collins takes to social media to comment on foul

Basketball

Collins takes to social media to comment on foul

By February 10, 2022 10:31 pm

By |

During Clemson’s 82-64 loss to Duke Thursday, Tigers senior guard David Collins was called for a flagrant 2 foul, which came with an automatic ejection.

In the play in question, Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. fell hard to the floor at the end of the play after Collins undercut Duke’s junior guard, which drew the ire of the Blue Devils’ players and coaches.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell walked Collins over to Duke’s bench to apologize to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who shared a hug with Collins.

Collins later offered a further explanation in a statement on his Instagram story, which you can read below:

Time to get the latest Clemson apparel to show your Tiger pride. Order your officially licensed Clemson gear right here!

, , Basketball

More TCI

From The Web

Latest

3hr

The No. 15/14 Clemson softball team plated 11 runs en route to a five-inning shutout victory against Florida Gulf Coast at the FGCU Softball Complex on Thursday evening. With the victory, the Tigers (…)

11hr

ESPN threw it back on Thursday to one of Dabo Swinney’s acts of kindness. In 2019, Swinney had a surprise for equipment manager David Saville: two tickets to Super Bowl LIII between the Patriots and Rams (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home