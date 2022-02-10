Collins takes to social media to comment on foul

During Clemson’s 82-64 loss to Duke Thursday, Tigers senior guard David Collins was called for a flagrant 2 foul, which came with an automatic ejection.

In the play in question, Duke’s Wendell Moore Jr. fell hard to the floor at the end of the play after Collins undercut Duke’s junior guard, which drew the ire of the Blue Devils’ players and coaches.

Clemson coach Brad Brownell walked Collins over to Duke’s bench to apologize to Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski, who shared a hug with Collins.

Collins later offered a further explanation in a statement on his Instagram story, which you can read below:

Via his Instagram, David Collins explains what transpired during his flagrant foul against Duke’s Wendell Moore, Jr. | #Clemson pic.twitter.com/NPFzrAkwAJ — Sam Neumann (@Sam_Neumann_) February 11, 2022

