4-star Carolinas TE 'honored' to receive interest from Clemson

Clemson has begun to show interest in one of the nation’s top tight end prospects, who hails from the Tar Heel State. Kyle Richardson stopped by Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic at the end of January to check in on the program’s highly touted prospects: Jack Larsen.

Larsen — a 6-foot-3, 220-pound sophomore — ranks as the No. 2 tight end the No. 47 overall prospect in the country for the class of 2024 according to the 247Sports Composite rankings,

This was Larsen’s first contact with Clemson’s tight ends coach and passing game coordinator. Though, it wasn’t his first time speaking with a member of the Tigers’ coaching staff.

This past season, when Charlotte Catholic played Blessed Trinity (Roswell, Ga.), which is home to 2023 four-star running back Justice Haynes Clemson running backs coach C.J. Spiller was in attendance and exchanged pleasantries with Larsen.

“It’s awesome,” Larsen told The Clemson Insider regarding the Tigers’ interest in him. “That type of winning program to have interest in me is definitely big. I’m honored.”

While he’s only 2.5 hours down the road in Charlotte, Larsen hasn’t been to Clemson just yet. He’s looking to change that this coming spring and summer, though.

“I’m thinking about getting down for spring practice this spring to just come down and visit,” Larsen said. “And then I‘ll probably end up camping this summer down there as well.”

During the live period in January, Larsen made visits to UNCC, South Carolina and N.C. State. He’s hoping to visit Clemson this spring, but beyond that, he indicated that he needs to start mapping out his summer plans.

He currently holds offers from South Carolina, N.C. State, North Carolina, Duke, Florida, Virginia Tech, UNCC, Maryland, Arkansas, UConn, Louisville and West Virginia.

As far as his playstyle is concerned, Larsen predicates his game on his route running ability. He’s almost a flex between a wide receiver and a tight end, just with his ability to find space in the open field.

“I’m a great route runner,” he said when asked to describe himself as a player. “I can put my hand down in the dirt and block. I can get open and find the holes in the field and get the ball and make plays.”

