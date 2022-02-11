Higgins' family discusses his 'amazing' journey to Super Bowl, seeing him live dreams

Tee Higgins’ family will be on the edge of their seats and chock full of excitement this Sunday when the former Clemson star and second-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver takes the field for Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

WBIR Channel 10 (Knoxville, Tenn.) Sports Leader/Director Karthik Venkataraman sat down with Higgins’ mother, grandmother and aunt ahead of the Super Bowl to discuss his unbelievable journey to where he is now.

“I mean, it’s the best feeling in the world to see my child out there,” his mom Camillia Stewart said about watching him play in NFL games. “He’s conquered his dream to always play in the NFL,” his mother added. “He made it to the NFL and now he’s playing in the Super Bowl in his second year? It’s amazing.” Higgins’ grandmother echoed those sentiments about getting ready to see him play in the Super Bowl. “That’s his dream,” Betty Stewart said. “They say dreams never fail and his didn’t. So that’s my thrill.” Higgins’ family will be in Los Angeles on Sunday to see him play in the Super Bowl, and they have their fingers crossed that he will score a touchdown in the big game. “Oh my gosh that would be so awesome,” his mother said. “I’m going to dance and everything if he scores a touchdown. I’m going to try and do the Griddy or make up something.” Added his aunt: “I’ll probably cry, who knows. It would be amazing. I never dreamed of anyone in my family getting that far.” Higgins has played a big role in the Bengals’ success this season and run to the Super Bowl. In his second season with the team after being selected in the second round (33rd overall) of the 2020 NFL Draft, Higgins racked up 74 receptions for 1,091 yards and six touchdowns. Thus far in the postseason, he’s added 14 catches for 209 yards.

Tee Higgins' family is beyond proud of what he's accomplished and that he's going to play in the Super Bowl this Sunday. They really want to see him score to help the Bengals win.@ORHSWildcats @adizlady @teehiggins5 Story: https://t.co/wUiZkmsuhC pic.twitter.com/gltckSFUxP — Karthik Venkataraman (@KarthikV_) February 10, 2022

–Photo courtesy of USA Today Sports Images

Clemson Variety & Frame is doing their part to help bring you some classic new barware and help one of the local businesses that helps make Clemson special.

Order your Nick’s barware and do your part to help. #SaveNicks