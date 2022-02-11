OL with Clemson ties discusses offer from Tigers that he’d ‘been working for’

Clemson extended a new offer this week to a top offensive line prospect from the Tar Heel State with multiple ties to the program.

South Point High School (Belmont, N.C.) four-star tackle Sullivan Absher – a 6-foot-7, 300-pound junior in the class of 2023 – picked up the offer during a FaceTime call Wednesday night with Clemson tight ends coach Kyle Richardson and offensive line coach Thomas Austin.

South Point is the alma mater of former Clemson and All-ACC safety Tanner Muse, whose family has been friends with Absher’s family for quite some time and lives in the neighborhood next to the Absher family.

It’s also the alma mater of Richardson, who has maintained regular contact with Absher and got in touch with him again Wednesday night.

“Coach Richardson had asked me to FaceTime him (Wednesday night), which was nothing out of the ordinary, and then Coach Austin joined the call,” Absher told The Clemson Insider. “We were just making normal conversation for a bit, and then Coach Austin says he has something he wanted me to know, and then he offered me! As soon as he said it, my face just lit up. It was one I had been working for, for a very long time.”

Absher traveled to Clemson twice during the season – first for the Boston College game in October and then for the Wake Forest game in November – so his relationship with Richardson, Austin and the Tigers is one that has been developing over time and continuing to grow since the visits.

“They had been consistently telling me to stick with them through the whole process and good things would happen,” Absher said, “and I guess they did!”

Absher is ranked by Rivals as the No. 6 prospect in the state of North Carolina, No. 22 offensive tackle nationally and No. 247 overall prospect in the country for the class of 2023.

What is it about Absher as an offensive lineman that the Tigers like and made them want to pull the trigger on an offer, in his estimation?

“I think it’s my ability to fire off and explode off the ball,” he said, “as well as the speed and flexibility I have at my size.”

Absher, who has amassed nearly 20 offers since last June, told TCI last month that North Carolina, Notre Dame, NC State and Stanford are some of the schools he’s built the best relationships with at this point in his recruiting process, along with Clemson.

Absher is in the process of narrowing down his recruitment and doesn’t expect to make a commitment anytime soon. He told TCI that Clemson is “right there at the top” of his list now after joining the mix with an offer.

