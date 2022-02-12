Setting the record straight on Mike Reed and the Georgia opening

With Georgia reportedly having interest in Mike Reed for a vacancy on its coaching staff, The Clemson Insider has learned what the future holds for Clemson’s cornerbacks coach.

Reed plans to remain a part of Clemson’s coaching staff, according to multiple sources. One source with direct knowledge of the situation on Saturday morning told TCI that Reed doesn’t plan on leaving to join Kirby Smart’s staff.

Georgia needs a defensive backs coach after Jahmile Addae, who spent just one season with the Bulldogs, recently left to take the same role on Mario Cristobal’s first staff at Miami. SBNation’s DawgSports.com reported Friday that Georgia interviewed Reed for the position.

But, as of now, it doesn’t appear Swinney will lose a fifth assistant from last season’s coaching staff. Brent Venables (head coach at Oklahoma), Tony Elliott (head coach at Virginia), Todd Bates (co-defensive coordinator at OU) and Robbie Caldwell (retirement) have been the defections so far.

Reed, who’s been on Clemson’s staff since 2013, is now the Tigers’ third-highest paid assistant behind new coordinators Brandon Streeter and Wesley Goodwin after recently being promoted to assistant head coach, which bumped his annual salary to $750,000. Reed will also coordinate special teams going forward.

