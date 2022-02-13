Clemson showing interest in new QB target

After speaking with a Lone Star State standout, The Clemson Insider has identified a new quarterback target for Clemson in the 2024 recruiting class.

Clemson offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Brandon Streeter first got in touch with DJ Lagway a couple of weeks ago. The big-time quarterback prospect out of Willis (Texas) was given Streeter’s number by his head coach and promptly made a phone call.

He was at school, so his conversation with Streeter was pretty brief. They just talked about his game, his film and when he can get up there for camp.

“He just talked about how he loved watching my film and how I’m just able to both run and pass,” Lagway said. “He also wants me to come up to camp this summer. It’s a blessing, honestly. It shows that my work is paying off. I can’t wait to get up there to camp and show what I can do.”

Lagway would describe himself as a true dual-threat quarterback. He can do just as much with his legs, as he can do with his arm

“If you need me to be a Lamar Jackson one night, I can do that,” he said. “If you need me to be a Tom Brady the other, I can do that. It’s just whatever the night needs. I can do it all, basically, to help my team win games.”

One quarterback that Lagway looks up to and tries to emulate his game after is Josh Allen.

“I like watching Josh Allen,” Lagway said. “I like the way he can fit the ball in tight windows and he has a very strong arm. He’s mobile too. I try to resemble my game after him.”

Lagway is a three-sport athlete.

In addition to football, he’s a center on the court and on the diamond, he’s a pitcher, outfielder and first baseman. He feels that playing baseball helps him as a quarterback, especially making the different types of throws and just having different types of arm angles. Lagway feels that it gives him a big advantage in his game.

Lagway (6-3.5, 215) is ranked as a four-star by Rivals. Although he’s just a sophomore, he currently holds offers from Alabama, Arkansas, Baylor, Buffalo, UConn, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Houston, LSU, North Carolina, Ole Miss, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech and West Virginia.

Since our conversation with him, Lagway has also added offers from Kansas State and Penn State.

“It’s just a blessing, honestly,” he said regarding his recruitment taking off. “It just shows that all my work is paying off. There’s a lot more to be done. I’m still not at my peak yet and I can still get better and grow as a player.”

