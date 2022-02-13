ESPN analyst makes bold prediction about former Tiger in Super Bowl

An ESPN NFL writer and analyst made a bold prediction about one of the former Clemson stars who will play in Sunday’s Super Bowl.

ESPN’s Mike Clay predicts former Tiger and second-year Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins to take home MVP honors of Super Bowl LVI against the Los Angeles Rams.

“Tee Higgins will be Super Bowl MVP,” Clay said, via Kelly Gramlich on Twitter.

Clay gave his reasoning for the bold prediction, explaining that the Rams play zone defense more frequently than just about any other NFL team and that Higgins gets almost as many targets from Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow as does Ja’Marr Chase, the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year (Chase has been targeted 155 times this season, while Higgins has been targeted 133 times).

Clay also pointed out that Higgins has performed very well in the postseason so far. The 2020 second-round draft pick posted seven catches for 96 yards in the AFC Divisional matchup vs. the Titans before tallying six receptions for 103 yards in the AFC Championship Game vs. the Chiefs.

“Only two defenses have been in zone more often than LA,” Clay said. “A star in the making, Higgins is targeted about as often as Chase and already has two big games during the playoffs. He’s in position for another.”

Overall this season heading into the Super Bowl, Higgins has recorded 88 receptions for 1,300 yards and six touchdowns. Super Bowl LVI is set to kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif., and will be televised on NBC.

