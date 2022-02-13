Hopkins grateful to give back to Veterans

The NFL has partnered with USAA to honor veterans with a program called Salute to Service. This week during Super Bowl activities former Tiger and current Arizona Cardinal superstar DeAndre Hopkins participated in the program.

“I have always kind of been around veterans and people who served this country. What USAA is doing I think is awesome,” Hopkins said to Fox News reporter Lawrence Jones.

What was the reaction of the Veterans that got to meet Hopkins and the other NFL stars.

“You can tell to them they are grateful and I am even more grateful,” said Hopkins.

Photo courtesy USA Today Sports.

